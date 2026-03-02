Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. to lie in state at South Carolina Capitol

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. will lie in state at the South Carolina Capitol Monday, so mourners can pay their respects to the late civil rights leader in his home state.

Following a private family ceremony inside the State House, visitation will be available to the public from 11 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

After that, Jackson’s body will be taken to Washington D.C. for a formal service Wednesday before returning to Chicago.

Jackson has close ties to the Carolinas. He was born and raised in Greenville, South Carolina, and graduated from North Carolina A&T State University in 1964.

He died Feb. 17 at the age of 84 after battling a rare neurological disorder that affected his mobility and ability to speak in his later years.

Tune in to Eyewitness News this evening for coverage of the ceremony with Channel 9’s Ken Lemon, and check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Former Charlotte Mayor Harvey Gantt reflects on Rev. Jesse Jackson’s lasting legacy

Former Charlotte Mayor Harvey Gantt reflects on Rev. Jesse Jackson’s lasting legacy

©2026 Cox Media Group