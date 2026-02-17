NC A&T community mourns Rev. Jesse Jackson, reflects on his impact on students

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Students, faculty, and staff at A&T University are mourning the loss of The Rev. Jesse Jackson, a trailblazer who broke boundaries in politics, running for president twice.

He passed away peacefully in his sleep Tuesday morning at the age of 84 after spending more than five decades preaching, marching and demanding equality.

Jackson went to college at North Carolina A&T in Greensboro and at that time, four students had already started their sit-ins at a segregated lunch counter.

The Greensboro Four’s movement would spread across the south as Jackson grew into a leader on campus.

He was student government president and quarterback of the football team.

‘Makes a difference’

Channel 9’s Ken Lemon spoke with an A&T University professor on Tuesday who said he played one of Jackson’s speeches in class with the message, “I am somebody.”

The message moved students two generations removed from the man who attended the campus 62 years ago.

Lemon also spoke with students.

“It makes a difference about knowing he went to school here,” said student Angelle Alsobrook, who graduated from Monroe High School.

She saw a post about Jackson’s death on the school’s Instagram account.

“It makes me believe that can be anyone of us any day,” Alsobrook said about being a historical figure.

Maison Jackson, no relation, is a minister and a student.

“I’m really devastated,” Maison Jackson said. “It shows me there is still work to be done. If someone like him can come from A&T and do great works all over the world, it’s encouraging that there is still hope for people like me.”

Jackson returned almost every year for homecoming until his health declined, administrators said.

They told students when giants like Jackson pass on, another can come from the same place.

“We reflect and honor his legacy, but it should be a charge, not to stop, not to give up.,” said Crystal Boyce, Alumni Relations.

The chancellor said he was supposed to meet with Jackson next week.

Lemon asked Chancellor James R. Martin II what the one thing was he wanted to tell Jackson most.

“Just telling him, ‘Thank you’ and it was about how inspiring his work has been,” he said.

Lemon met Jackson through the National Association of Black Journalists.

Jackson was also a personal guest with Lemon’s family two years ago.

Even then, Jackson handed Lemon a note advocating for the rights of local journalists.

