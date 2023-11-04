Revised autopsy reveals fentanyl played part in UNC student’s death

CHARLOTTE — A revised autopsy for a UNC Chapel Hill student from Charlotte shows she died, in part, from a fentanyl overdose.

Gracie Burton, 19, was found unresponsive in a Duke University dorm room on March 9.

The initial autopsy from the North Carolina medical examiner said she died from cocaine and alcohol toxicity.

However, a new autopsy report amended Thursday updated her cause of death to include fentanyl.

The attorney for Burton’s family says they spoke with federal prosecutors last week but are not certain if anyone will be charged in her death.





©2023 Cox Media Group