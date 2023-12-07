Reward increased for information on driver who hit 84-year-old in Shelby

The Cleveland County Crime Stoppers says there’s $1,000 available for anyone with information on a hit-and-run crash that left an 84-year-old woman seriously hurt.

The crash happened on Oct. 20, and Crime Stoppers said the woman was hit by a black Nissan Altima while she was walking in a crosswalk. The car then kept going after hitting the woman.

Crime Stoppers said the victim is now bed-bound and in a therapy center, but she had been “very active” before the crash.

The Shelby Star identified the victim as Naomi Rose Lambertson of New York City and Palm Springs, California. Lambertson’s daughter described her as “the kindest person and living proof that age is just a number.”

If you have any information on the crash, Crime Stoppers is asking you to call anonymously at 704-481-8477.

