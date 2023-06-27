Rezoning for Lagoona Bay Beach Club project moves to Huntersville Planning Board

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Another key step is set to soon take place in the rezoning process for a high-profile project being proposed in Huntersville.

At its meeting on Tuesday night, the Huntersville Planning Board is set to consider a rezoning request from Jake Palillo’s Bi-Part Development to allow for Lagoona Bay Beach Club. The planning board makes recommendations on rezoning requests to the full town board of commissioners, which has final authority on the matter.

The planning board’s action will precede a potential decision in the coming weeks on the rezoning request, which has proven contentious in public hearings.

Bi-Part is trying to rezone a 263-acre site off Sam Furr Road to allow for the development of Lagoona Bay, which calls for a private beach club and a range of residential and commercial uses.

