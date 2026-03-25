Rezoning request for hotel complex sparks debate on growth and traffic

CORNELIUS, N.C. — A developer is seeking a rezoning from the town of Cornelius to build a new hotel complex featuring a spa and rental cottages.

The proposed “Cornelius Inn” would be located on six acres at the intersection of Mayes Road and Sam Furr Road.

The project proposal includes 45 hotel rooms and 10 rental cottages situated east of Interstate 77.

The request comes as the town continues to manage rapid growth and ongoing roadway improvements along the Cornelius and Huntersville border.

The proposed site is located on a six-acre plot where Mayes Road meets Sam Furr Road along the border of Cornelius and Huntersville.

This specific stretch of Sam Furr Road currently features more trees than the more developed areas west of Interstate 77.

Construction crews are already active in the immediate vicinity, with asphalt rollers currently parked along Mayes Road for ongoing roadway improvements.

Shanna Oakley, a resident from nearby Davidson who frequently drives past the site, expressed that the nature of the project makes it more acceptable than other types of construction.

“The hotel aspect doesn’t bother me as much as, say, another development, because it’s just visitors coming in,” Oakley said.

However, she noted that the rapid pace of regional expansion is a frequent topic of conversation for those living nearby.

“We’ve already discussed how much we’re willing to withstand the growth here, versus relocating,” Oakley said.

Other residents shared concerns regarding the potential impact on local infrastructure and daily commutes.

Zac Walker, who also lives in the area, said he believes the project could help the town’s transition into a destination for travelers while simultaneously increasing congestion.

“I think that it can be beneficial for people who are visiting and starting to be more of a touristy spot, but it also could cause a little bit more traffic,” Walker said.

Walker noted that his own schedule might shield him from the worst of the potential delays, but he remained concerned for his neighbors.

“I do leave pretty early in the morning, so it won’t really affect me as much, but for other people, it might,” Walker said.

A meeting for neighbors to review the proposal is scheduled for Tuesday, April 7.

Following that review, a public meeting will be held in May to allow residents to provide feedback directly to the town board.

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