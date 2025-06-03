Local

Richmond County Commissioners to vote on incentives for $10B ‘Project Blue Marlin’

Richmond Board of County Commissioners
By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — Richmond County Commissioners are expected to vote on incentives for a mystery development called Project Blue Marlin.

Officials said this is one of the largest economic development projects in state history. However, not much is known about the project.

But the incentive agreement said the developer is planning one or more data centers on the site.

And is planning more than $10 billion of capital investment with hundreds of high-paying jobs.

Commissioners said they are voting on tax incentives Tuesday night.

They will be joined by Governor Josh Stein on Wednesday at a press conference to officially unveil the project.

