Richmond County Schools awarded $42 million grant for new elementary school

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — Richmond County Schools has been awarded a $42 million grant from North Carolina’s Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund to construct a new elementary school on the site of LJ Bell Elementary, officials said.

The grant is part of a statewide initiative to address critical facility needs in economically distressed counties. Richmond County was one of 10 districts selected for this year’s awards, which total more than $392 million statewide.

“This is an amazing opportunity for our district and our community,” said Dr. Joe Ferrell, superintendent of Richmond County Schools. “This grant allows us to create a facility that will meet the needs of students for generations.”

The new elementary school will replace LJ Bell Elementary, which was built in 1952 and has outdated mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems that have exceeded their expected lifecycle.

The current infrastructure is beyond its useful life, and the building cannot support the demands of modern education.

Architects and engineers from Moseley worked closely with the district to evaluate several elementary schools and identify the greatest need.

After a review, LJ Bell was selected for replacement.The new facility will provide flexible learning spaces, improved technology integration, and a modern environment designed to support instructional programs and student achievement, district officials said.

Planning for the new school will begin immediately, with updates shared regularly with families and stakeholders.

Awards from the Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund are capped at $42 million for elementary school projects, $52 million for middle school projects, and $62 million for high school projects.

With the new funding, Richmond County Schools aims to enhance educational outcomes and provide a modern learning environment for students.

“This project will benefit families, educators, and the entire community for years to come,” said Board of Education Chair Cory Satterfield.

