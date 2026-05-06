Rider dies months after west Charlotte moped crash

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte‑Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating after a man critically injured in a moped crash last summer has died.

Officers were called to the 3200 block of Queen City Drive just before 10 p.m. on August 8, 2025.

At the scene, they found a moped lying in the roadway and its rider, 30‑year‑old Elijah Smoot, unresponsive nearby.

MEDIC rushed Smoot to the hospital with life‑threatening injuries. The driver of a white Jeep involved in the crash was not hurt.

Investigators said their preliminary findings showed Smoot was attempting to pass another vehicle in a no‑passing zone when the Jeep hit him. The Jeep’s driver was screened and found not to be impaired.

On May 5, 2026, Smoot died from his injuries. Detectives said it is still unclear whether speed or impairment was a factor for Smoot; toxicology results are pending.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective K. Sessoms at 704‑432‑2169 ext. 3 or leave an anonymous tip with Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704‑334‑1600 or through the P3 Tips app.

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