Charlotte Douglas Airport to gain new security checkpoint, process more passengers

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Douglas Airport will open a new security on Monday that will allow TSA to process an additional 600 passengers.

Passengers at the airport told Channel 9′s Glenn Counts that getting through security is usually one of the biggest hassles at the airport. And they are excited about the new checkpoint.

Counts saw a long line at an existing checkpoint on Sunday afternoon. But next to it, hung a sign for a second checkpoint opening on Monday.

The checkpoint won’t reach full capacity until Wednesday, officials said.

The ultimate plan for CDAP checkpoints is to condense five checkpoints into three large ones, officials said.

