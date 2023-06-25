Riding across the nation for charity: NC motorcycle club visits 50th state

A motorcycle club based in North Carolina is riding around the country to save money for charity.

Fall-In MC is made up of retired Army veterans who find different ways to give back to their community, said the group’s president Craig Johnson.

“We have the title one school we support. We have a community center we support. We have 15 kids we’ve actually given scholarships. Nine of those kids actually graduated from a major university,” Johnson said.

This week, six men from the group stopped in Alaska. For a few of them, the motorcycle trip to Alaska completed the goal to ride in all 50 states!

