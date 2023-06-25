Local

Riding across the nation for charity: NC motorcycle club visits 50th state

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Riding across the nation for charity: NC motorcycle club visits 50th state

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

A motorcycle club based in North Carolina is riding around the country to save money for charity.

Fall-In MC is made up of retired Army veterans who find different ways to give back to their community, said the group’s president Craig Johnson.

READ MORE: Black law enforcement officers donate 100s of coats for Charlotte kids in need

“We have the title one school we support. We have a community center we support. We have 15 kids we’ve actually given scholarships. Nine of those kids actually graduated from a major university,” Johnson said.

This week, six men from the group stopped in Alaska. For a few of them, the motorcycle trip to Alaska completed the goal to ride in all 50 states!

(WATCH: Mothers of Murdered Offspring founder reflects after 30 years, talks about expansion of organization)

Mothers of Murdered Offspring founder reflects after 30 years, talks about expansion of organization

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read