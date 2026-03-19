Rising gas prices hit small businesses, forcing some to raise prices

FORT MILL, S.C. — Rising gas prices tied to tensions overseas are hitting close to home for small business owners in the Charlotte area, including a Fort Mill barber who said higher fuel costs are cutting into his profits and forcing him to charge customers more.

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“It’s killing me right now,” said Ja’Derrio White. “Everybody knows me as ‘Mr. Pull Up the Traveling Barber.’”

He drives up to 100 miles a day to bring haircuts directly to his clients.

However, it’s costing more nowadays.

“I have to do what I have to do,” White said. “It’s hurting us in the end, especially business owners, because now we have to raise our expenses.”

Those expenses can add up fast, with a full tank totaling almost $120.

“This is a diesel,” he said. “It’s good on gas, but how I travel, it goes away pretty quickly.”

He hopes the cost increase is temporary.

Higher gas prices aren’t just an inconvenience for small business owners; they’re impacted the bottom line and changing how business is done.

“Some people are happy with it. Some are not,” White said. “It’s impacted me a lot.”

White had to increase his prices anywhere from $30 to $40.

“A lot of people are not happy about me raising my prices because it’s more like they already have other bills they are trying to handle, and they have to budget their haircuts with me,” he said.

White said he’s doing everything he can to keep customers coming back and business moving.

“I had to find a different supplier, a cheaper supplier to get me my products,” he said.

White’s running specials for clients to relieve the sticker shock.

VIDEO: Gas prices surge in Carolinas due to Iran conflict

Gas prices surge in Carolinas due to Iran conflict

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