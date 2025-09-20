River District celebrates grand opening in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — On Saturday Crescent Communities celebrated the grand opening of The River District, a 1,400-acre master-planned community in west Charlotte.

The event featured live music, food trucks, raffles, and giveaways, inviting Charlotte residents to explore the new development.

Attendees had the opportunity to tour model homes and townhomes, showcasing the design and lifestyle offered by The River District, which is located between the banks of the Catawba River and Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

The River District aims to integrate urban living with nature, providing a connected network of homes, retail shops, restaurants, office buildings, schools, and public spaces alongside parks, trails, forests, and river access.

Local vendors such as BriVanna Boutique, Charlie’s Bakery, Pour Olive, Sunday Jewels, and Sweet Paw Supplies participated in the celebration.

