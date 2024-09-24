River District road expansion expected to open

CHARLOTTE — The four-lane expansion of West Boulevard is expected to open Tuesday morning.

The development has been described as a complete transformation for the west Charlotte area.

It will turn a forested area into apartments, as well as single-family homes.

The lane expansion was created to help make it easier for residents to get to the area.

Developers said the next step for the River District is to begin construction work on Phase One, which will include 318 multi-family units.

Work on that project, however, isn’t expected to begin until late next year.

In the end, the developer said around 5,000 homes, market rate and affordable apartments, millions of square feet of office space, half a million square feet of retail, and 1,000 hotel rooms will be on the site.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the four-lane expansion will occur at 10:30 a.m.

Multiple big names are expected to attend, including Major Vi Lyles.

