Riverwalk over Lake Hickory opens as part of $40M project

HICKORY, N.C. — A new Riverwalk opened in Hickory on Thursday.

It’s in northwest Hickory near Highway 321. The Riverwalk is part of a $40 million bond referendum to spur economic growth and attract visitors.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty has closely followed the impact of the bond referendum over the last 10 years and was there as the first people went out on the Riverwalk Thursday. There were so many people who wanted to go to the opening they actually had to be bused in to the entrance.

Faherty followed some of the first people to step out onto the bridge.

The Riverwalk is an overwater bridge that spans more than 500 feet of Lake Hickory. The mayor said the bridge highlights a 2.5-mile trail that stretches along the lake.

It’s all part of the Hickory Trail project that will connect more than 10 miles of walkways through Hickory.

City leaders say the City Walk in downtown Hickory has spurred growth, bringing news restaurants, businesses, and apartment building construction to Hickory.

Faherty also visited some of the other walkways under construction, like the Aviation Walk that goes to the Hickory Regional Airport.

Part of the bond referendum also went to building a business park that city leaders say has created hundreds of jobs in Catawba County.

