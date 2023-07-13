Local

Road closed in Gaston County after deadly car fire

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — One person died in a car fire Wednesday night, which prompted a road closure, Gaston County EMS confirmed.

Chapel Grove Road near DonnaBrook Lane west of South Gastonia was closed at about 9:40 p.m.

It is expected to reopen at about 11:40 p.m.

No further information has been released.

This is a developing story, check back with wsoctv.com for updates.




