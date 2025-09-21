Road closures begin as gameday commences in Queen City

CHARLOTTE — Fans attending the Panthers’ home opener at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday should prepare for early morning road closures and various game-day activities.

Road closures began at 5 a.m. and affect several streets around the stadium, including South Mint Street, West Morehead Street Overpass, West Brooklyn Village Ave, and others.

Fans are encouraged to plan their travel accordingly to avoid delays.

The ticket office at Bank of America Stadium will open at 9 a.m., followed by fan activations at 10 a.m.

Gates to the stadium will open at 11 a.m., with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m.

The first 50,000 fans entering the stadium will receive a rally towel courtesy of Harris Teeter, adding to the excitement of the Panthers’ home opener.

Cedar Street near Morehead remains closed due to ongoing city construction, so fans should consider alternative routes, stadium officials said.

With road closures and game day activities planned, fans are advised to arrive early to enjoy the festivities leading up to the Panthers’ season opener.

