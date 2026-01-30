Road crews in NC, SC prepare for next winter blast

CHARLOTTE — Saturday is set to see another round of wintry conditions in the Carolinas, and transportation crews are putting their plans in place to try and keep the roads clear of hazards.

Gov. Josh Stein is scheduled to provide an update on North Carolina’s storm preparations during a news conference at 11 a.m. Friday. The briefing comes as transportation crews across the region prepare for potentially hazardous road conditions.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation has already begun brining major roads statewide. Stein said these preparation efforts proved significant during a storm last weekend, when the state recorded no storm-related traffic fatalities.

“In a state of 11 million people, that’s remarkable and it’s a testament to their hard work to clear the roads,” Stein said on Thursday.

In South Carolina, transportation leaders expect road conditions to become dangerous as the storm moves through the region. Crews in that state are scheduled to begin working around the clock starting Friday to manage road safety and clearing efforts.

Justin Powell, the chief operating officer for the South Carolina Department of Transportation, said crews are keeping an eye on the forecast and will be working around the clock.

“As we see what actually falls from the forecast, folks need to be patient. It will take us some time to clear the roadways to get South Carolina moving again,” Powell said.

One thing to note with tomorrow's snow, it will be a light and fluffy snow rather than a dense, wet snow ❄️ This type of snow is typically easier to shovel and is great for sledding! Not as great for snowmen. We'll also need to watch for blowing snow issues on the roads. pic.twitter.com/gfdlA3ZZSu — Danielle Miller (@wx_danielle) January 30, 2026

Charlotte-Mecklenburg emergency crews are scheduled to provide a local storm update at 1 p.m. Friday following the governor’s briefing. Keep an eye on WSOCTV.com for the latest updates.

