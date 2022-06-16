Community grieves after 2 die, 4 hurt when car hits golf cart near Statesville

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Two people are dead and four others were seriously hurt when a car hit a golf cart head-on in Iredell County on Monday night, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The golf cart’s driver, Michael Shane Marlowe, 39, and his 5-year-old son, Bentley Marlowe, both died in the crash.

Four other passengers, ages 26, 16, 13 and 2, were seriously hurt and taken by helicopter to hospitals in Charlotte and Winston-Salem, troopers said.

Troopers said they responded around 9:40 p.m. to Fort Dobbs Road near Dobbs Drive north of Statesville after a Honda Accord crossed the centerline and hit a golf cart heading in the opposite direction.

“Golf carts are a fun recreational activity for folks to get out and go for a ride, but when that mixes with a collision with a vehicle the end is often tragic,” said Trooper Jeffrey Swagger.

The driver of the Honda, Austin Ray Harmon, 23, of Statesville, was not hurt. He was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, two counts of felony death by vehicle and three counts of felony serious injury by vehicle.

Harmon was expected to appear in court by video on Tuesday morning.

Austin Ray Harmon Harmon faces six charges after a crash killed two people in Iredell County.

On Tuesday, the usually busy B & B Auto Glass and Mirrors in Statesville was quiet. The shop is a meeting place for friends, family and employees grieving the death of Mike Marlowe, the businesses owner.

J.R. White, a family friend of the Marlowe, said the news is shocking. He remembered Marlowe as a man who would always help someone in need.

“I had my car fixed a couple times down there and didn’t have the money and Mike helped me out,” White said. “Just a good person to know.”

Mike Marlowe Marlowe was killed when a DWI driver hit the golf cart he was driving north of Statesville.

White said his friend loved people and hated photos. Now, he wishes they have more pictures documenting their memories with him.

“He was 39 years old, he still had his whole life ahead of him,” White said. “It’s not one of my own, but it feels like it’s one of my own.”

Fort Dobbs Road was closed for nearly seven hours as crews investigated before it reopened after 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

Troopers said the investigation is ongoing.

GoFundMe told Channel 9 that since the accident, two family friends created a page to help the family and in just one day, the fundraisers collectively raised nearly $30,000 for the family.

You can visit the GofundMe pages here and here.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

