Road rage shooting causes 4-car crash on I-85 in Rowan Co., deputies say

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A road rage incident turned into a shooting and caused a multi-vehicle crash on I-85 in Rowan County, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, just before 4:30 p.m., deputies were called to I-85 for a shooting that involved many drivers; one caller reported several vehicles seemed to be speeding and chasing each other down the interstate before one of the passengers opened fire.

Officials learned there were four vehicles involved, two of which crashed before deputies got to the scene.

RCSO was able to find all of the people involved and speak with them.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol came to the scene to investigate the crash, while deputies continued to gather more information about the shooting.

Detectives learned the road rage and shooting were caused by a disagreement that happened at a car meeting earlier near the Greensboro and Winston-Salem areas.

RCSO officials believe that the shooting was an isolated incident and say no charges have been filed.

The investigation is still open and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office.

