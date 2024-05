CHARLOTTE — A road in south Charlotte has been closed due to a crash that involved a utility pole.

The accident occurred just before 3:30 a.m. on Nations Ford Road.

Traffic officials said the road will be closed halfway between I-77 and Arrowood Road for an undisclosed amount of time.

Duke Energy has not reported any outages in the area.

