Rock Hill High School names new head football coach

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A familiar face is taking over the Rock Hill High School football program.

The school named Leon Boulware as the new coach during a ceremony Wednesday morning.

He most recently served as athletic director of Lugoff-Elgin High School, which is about 30 minutes northeast of Columbia.

Boulware graduated from Rock Hill High and said he said he‘s committed to challenging the players to be their best.

“I don’t believe in a team. I believe in a family,” he said. “So, we’re going to create a family atmosphere. With all our players our parents and our community.”

Boulware is replacing Randy Birch, who was with the school for just one season.

Rock Hill Schools announced Birch would not return this fall.

His departure came three days after the release of a disturbing video that showed Rock Hill School students stuffing another child inside a trash can.

Parents who gave Channel 9 the video said it happened after football practice.

A father said he complained about the perceived lack of leadership by Birch.

