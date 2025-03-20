Rock Hill Schools to keep mental health counselors

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill School Board voted Wednesday night to keep mental health counselors.

It was a last-ditch effort by the interim superintendent to save those jobs and other programs recently cut.

In late 2024, the superintendent had to eliminate several positions to get more money into classrooms, which put those mental health jobs on the chopping block.

The positions are now safe, and many in the community are grateful.

“It will help the kids, the children because they really need it,” said parent Malika Martin.

She said she was happy to hear that board members saved the 10 positions.

The discussion to eliminate them got pushback.

Interim Superintendent John Jones was tasked to find funding for the mental health program and others.

“The proposal would recommend all therapists to bill Medicaid for allowable students, for eligible students, allowing funding for these critical positions,” Jones said.

Medicaid funding would pay for eight of the jobs. Money for the final two positions would come from the district’s general fund so that students without Medicaid can also be serviced.

“My emails have been inundated and my phone calls have been there almost daily by parents and teachers alike sharing their concerns,” said Melissa Harris, a Rock Hill School Board member.

Harris said on Thursday that parents and staff were concerned about behavioral issues that could result from cutting those jobs.

At a meeting in February, some counselors said they’ve served 2,600 students in the past six years and completed hundreds of crisis interventions this year.

They also referred 40 students for emergency treatment.

“I have a middle schooler going to high school next year and resources are very needed,” Martin said.

The school board also heard from a financial expert last night about a $15 million projected budget deficit that, in part, led to the need for some of the cuts.

He said one factor that caused the budget issues was COVID-19 funding used to create positions that remained even after that money disappeared.

