Rock Hill K-9 hospitalized after being stabbed, suspect charged with attempted murder

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Rock Hill Police K-9 has been hospitalized after a suspect stabbed him with a knife.

On Thursday, Rock Hill Police responded to a home on the 900 block of Martin Avenue around 10 p.m., police said.

The 56-year-old victim reported that Trevonte Tate, 35, had attempted to stab her with a knife after chasing her into her bedroom and threatening her over belongings he stored in her home, according to reports.

Two others in the home had pulled Tate away so the victim could call the police, officials said.

Tate was in the yard and ran away when officers arrived. K-9 Apollo was released to assist in a chase. Apollo caught up with Tate and pulled him to the ground, holding him so the police could take him into custody, according to reports.

During his apprehension, police said Tate stabbed K-9 Apollo multiple times. An officer grabbed Tate’s arm and then disarmed him.

Tate was taken into custody, and Apollo was sent to the emergency veterinarian, police said.

Tate now faces charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a crime of violence, resisting arrest with a deadly weapon, and unlawful to torture, mutilate, injure, disable, poison, or kill a police dog or horse.

K-9 Apollo is in stable conditions, police said, and is scheduled for surgery, but is expected to make a full recovery.

