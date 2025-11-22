Rock Hill Police shut down US-21 after finding grenade in vehicle

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department shut down the US-21 bridge early Saturday morning after discovering an explosive while investigating a crash.

Police were investigating on the US-21 bridge around 3 a.m. when they discovered a military-style grenade in a vehicle that they believed to be intact and live.

The road was closed in all directions for the Bomb Squad to investigate.

The grenade was collected and deemed safe after it was taken apart and found to be lacking explosive components.

The road has since reopened.

