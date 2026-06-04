Recall alert: 321K security cameras recalled, pose fire hazard

led someone to puncture the lithium-ion battery’s metal casing, causing the battery to rapidly overheat and pose

The Wyze Solar Cam Pan Security Cameras came with incorrect assembly instructions, which could have led someone to puncture the lithium-ion battery’s metal casing, causing the battery to rapidly overheat and pose a burn and fire hazard, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The cameras have a motorized pan-and-tilt function and an integrated solar panel.

The model number, WYZESCPWH, can be found on the back of the camera.

There have been 13 reports of the cameras overheating, with six devices exploding and catching on fire. Six consumers have suffered minor burns.

The cameras were sold at Home Depot and Micro Center and online at Wyze.com, Temu, Amazon and others from October 2025 to April 2026 for about $80.

If you have the cameras, stop using them and visit the WYZE website to see whether they were part of the recall. The company is offering a replacement camera, a refund, or a gift card for those impacted by the recall.

You will have to attest that you have properly disposed of the device.

For more information, contact Wyze by phone at 888-832-726, by email or online.

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