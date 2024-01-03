Rock Hill says goodbye to one of its historic leaders

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill is saying goodbye to one of its historic leaders Wednesday morning.

Doctor Precious “Osbey” Roddey passed away on Dec. 23, 2023.

Roddey was elected to the Rock Hill City Council in 1989 and was one of the city’s first black council members.

He served six terms and dedicated 25-plus years of service to the Rock Hill community.

“He set a legacy, he set bounds, and he laid the foundation for what leadership and serving the African American community looked like,” friend Nikita Jackson said.

