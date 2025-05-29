Rock Hill Schools names new superintendent

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill Schools officially has a new superintendent.

The school board unanimously voted to hire Dr. Deborah Elder Wednesday night. She is expected to start on July 1.

Elder joined the district after serving as the chief operating officer of the Iowa Department of Education.

Rock Hill was one of the many South Carolina school districts that were on the hunt for a new superintendent.

Earlier this month, Fort Mill hired Assistant Superintendent Grey Young to lead the district.

VIDEO: Rock Hill and Fort Mill school districts discuss superintendent search process

Rock Hill and Fort Mill school districts discuss superintendent search process

©2025 Cox Media Group