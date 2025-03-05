Rock Hill and Fort Mill school districts discuss superintendent search process

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Rock Hill and Fort Mill leaders held school board meetings Tuesday night to discuss their superintendent searches.

A search committee recommended hiring a professional search firm to guide and manage the process, said Joe Burke, the PIO for the Fort Mill School District. The board wants to announce the next superintendent in May 2025 to ensure a seamless transition. The search committee will continue to provide progress updates at each future board meeting.

The Rock Hill Council made a motion and voted, 7-0, to use Zeal Education Group to help search for a new superintendent. The company will help develop a profile and help identify proper candidates for the position.

