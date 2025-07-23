Rock Hill Schools’ new superintendent prioritizes teacher support and community

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Dr. Deborah Elder, the new superintendent of Rock Hill Schools, met with 100 new teachers today during their orientation, emphasizing her focus on academic achievement and community involvement.

Elder is one of four new superintendents in York County this year, and she aims to enhance academic performance by collaborating with both employees and the community.

She said her approach is rooted in her experience as a former teacher, which she believes helps her relate to the educators she now leads.

“I was inspired by a teacher to be a teacher,” Elder said, highlighting her commitment to making the district a desirable place for educators to work and stay.

Rock Hill Schools has already taken steps to prioritize classroom needs, including a reorganization plan announced last school year to reduce spending on central office personnel and increase classroom funding.

The district faced a $15 million budget shortfall last year, partly due to the end of COVID-related funding. Elder assured that necessary corrections have been made to maintain financial stability.

Currently, about 98% of teacher positions are filled, and the district offers a starting salary of $52,000 for new hires, the highest in York County. The district is also fully staffed with bus drivers.

The fall semester for Rock Hill Schools is set to begin on August 4th.

