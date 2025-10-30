Rock Hill Schools see sharp enrollment decline

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill Schools are losing hundreds of students each year, and district leaders are unsure why.

According to reports from the Herald, enrollment in the area has dropped nearly 13% in the past decade.

That equates to more than 400 fewer students just this year.

According to the Herald, many families are moving to other districts or choosing charter schools.

The decline could soon make Rock Hill the third-largest district in the region.

Rock Hill is currently the second-largest district, behind Fort Mill.

VIDEO: ‘Very exciting’: Cabarrus County Schools recognized for high graduation rates

‘Very exciting’: Cabarrus County Schools recognized for high graduation rates

©2025 Cox Media Group