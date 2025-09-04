‘Very exciting’: Cabarrus County Schools recognized for high graduation rates

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Cabarrus County Schools are celebrating their highest graduation rate ever, with 91.7% of students graduating in the 2024-25 school year.

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction recently released proficiency and accountability results, highlighting Cabarrus County Schools’ achievement.

“We’re very proud of them, and we want to keep making sure that we’re meeting their needs and pushing forward,” said Superintendent Dr. John Kopicki.

“It’s very comforting and very exciting just to know that we’re well prepared for graduation,” said Seriah Embry, a senior at Jay M. Robinson High School.

Cabarrus County Schools not only achieved their highest graduation rate but also saw an 8% increase in college and career readiness. Students and teachers say it’s because of strong connections in and out of the classroom.

“The reality is that our students learn better when they feel like their teacher really cares about them,” said Erin Milam, Principal of Jay M. Robinson High School.

The district improved in grade level proficiency, moving from 15th to 8th place in the state, showcasing significant academic progress across all grade levels.

Kopicki emphasized the district’s commitment to preparing students for life beyond high school.

“We’re allowing our kids to achieve at high levels and graduate, leaving Cabarrus County schools prepared to walk out into the world,” Kopicki said.

“I’m happy to be here. I have a reason to be here, and I have people that actually care about me,” Embry said.

