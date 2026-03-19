Rock Hill VA clinic holds grand opening

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill VA clinic on Lakeshore Parkway held its grand opening on Thursday.

The 26,000-square-foot facility, which officially opened in July 2025, offers primary care, mental health, social work, laboratory services, and more.

Jeffrey Soots is acting executive director for the Columbia Health Care System of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

He said the new facility replaces an older one, which was run by contract workers.

“So, we contracted out the building and the state. They were not VA-owned and operated,” he said.

“This one belongs to the VA, the employees are VA, the doctors are VA. You feel the difference as a patient.

The community also worked with the Disabled American Veterans to come up with money for a large passenger van used to take local veterans to their appointments.

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