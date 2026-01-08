Rock Hill Water Department to repair water main overnight; expect delays

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Water Department will repair a water main on Herlong Avenue near Chanting Bird Drive, causing the westbound lanes to close starting at 9 p.m. on Thursday.

The water main repair project is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. on Thursday and is expected to run through 6 a.m. on Friday. Westbound traffic will be diverted into the turn lane in the project area, so drivers are advised to use caution and drive slowly.

Customers in the area from Herlong Avenue, including Millwood Plantation and Allston, may experience low to no water pressure during the repair.

According to the Rock Hill Water Department, if water needs to be shut off to make the repair, affected residents will be notified in advance.

