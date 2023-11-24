Rockwell man arrested, charged with taking indecent liberties with a child

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A Rowan County man could be facing jail time after being charged with taking indecent liberties with a child, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say a report was filed with the Department of Social Service (DSS) concerning a juvenile allegedly being sexually abused by Edwin Raul Aguilera-Quiroz, 41, from Rockwell; the complaint was then sent to the sheriff’s office.

Following an investigation by the sheriff’s office in partnership with DSS, detectives were able to charge Edwin with taking indecent liberties with a child.

Edwin was taken into custody and is currently being held on a $250,000 secured bond.

The sheriff’s office says Edwin and the victim are related and he will also face a charge of felony child abuse by committing a sex act.

