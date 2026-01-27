‘Role model’: NC House candidate Kim Delaney remembered for her compassion, advocacy

CONCORD, N.C. — Kim Delaney, a candidate running to represent Cabarrus County in the North Carolina House, unexpectedly passed away Monday. She was 46 years old.

The sudden loss is being felt most deeply by those who knew her best.

“I look at Kim more than an aunt,” her niece, Shante Coleman, told Channel 9’s Miana Massey. “She’s like a mother to me, my role model. I call her for everything.”

Despite ongoing health challenges, including a battle with cancer, Coleman says her aunt never stopped fighting.

Delaney was an advocate and entrepreneur in the running for an NC House seat, but above all else, she was a devoted mother. Her children, 10-year-old Harper and 21-year-old Zion, were the center of her world.

“As hard as it is for me, imagine how hard it is for her children,” she said. “They have a void that will never be filled.”

Her family says Delaney worked to provide the best, driven by a belief in opportunity for all.

“She’s one of those people who really believed in the American Dream,” Coleman said. “Everyone deserves a home, healthcare, beautiful quality of life.”

They say she didn’t just talk about change; she worked to make it happen.

“She was a catalyst, truly,” Coleman said. “If you wanted something to change or happen, Kim was your person to go to.”

Word of her campaign came as a surprise to no one.

“She had a ton of people who were supporting and cheering for her and rooting for her,” Coleman said.

Now, that same community is rallying around her family. In just 24 hours, this online fundraiser garnered thousands of dollars.

Delaney’s family says her legacy will be rooted in how she lived.

“She always just reached for the stars,” Coleman said. “That’s one thing that she would want us to do is never stop pursuing your education, never stop trying to better your community, never stop being there for your family.”

Delaney discontinued her campaign last week due to health reasons.

Her opponent, Thomas Monks, said she will be missed.

“She was deeply compassionate and had a clear passion for her community,” Monks said. “What will stay with me most is that she always made people feel seen, heard and valued, and even in the short time I knew her, she left a lasting impact.”

