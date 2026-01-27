NC House candidate Kim Delaney unexpectedly passes away

CONCORD, N.C. — Kim Delaney, a candidate for North Carolina House District 73, passed away unexpectedly Monday, a release said.

Delaney, who was a dedicated mother, leaves behind two children. She died surrounded by family.

Delaney was also a candidate for North Carolina House District 73 in Concord.

“Kim was a devoted mother and leaves behind two children. Our thoughts are with them, as well as with Kim’s family and loved ones, during this incredibly difficult time,“ the release said. ”Kim was a kind, sincere, and caring person who believed in community and in showing up for others.”

The family has established a fund to help with expenses that can be found here.

