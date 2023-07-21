1 killed, 2 hurt in rollover crash on I-77 in Mecklenburg County, troopers say

One person was killed and two people were seriously injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash Friday afternoon on Interstate 77 near the Sam Furr Road Exit close to Huntersville

A Jeep going north lost control in the express lanes before jumping the median into the southbound lanes and rolling over, troopers said.

The wreck shut down the southbound lanes on I-77.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over the scene at about 3:15 p.m. and could see miles of backup due to the wreck.

The express lanes in the northbound lanes were closed.

Other vehicles in the area were damaged by debris, troopers said.

By 3:30 p.m., one lane of traffic opened up to relieve the traffic.

This is a developing story, check back with wsoctv.com for updates.





