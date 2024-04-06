Rowan County awarded $546,000 in funding for veterans treatment court

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Veterans Treatment Court project received $546,000 in funding through the FY24 appropriations legislation that passed in the United States Senate on March 8th and was signed into law by President Joe Biden.

As one of many Congressionally Directed Spending projects funded across the State of North Carolina, the Rowan Veterans Treatment Court received full support from Senator Thom Tillis.

“We must value our veterans for their selfless service and support them during some of their most difficult times,” Tillis said. “I strongly support funding for Veterans Courts, most recently with funding through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act I helped write and pass into law, and I am proud to have fought for funding to serve North Carolina veterans.”

The Rowan County Veterans Treatment Court is a diversion court model that rehabilitates at-risk veterans, providing them tools to lead a productive, healthy, and law-abiding life that is achieved through treatment, rehabilitative programming, reinforcement, and judicial monitoring. Furthermore, the court seeks to improve public safety through judicial oversight; reduce criminal recidivism by connecting vets to VA programs and ancillary services; and improve the overall quality of life for veterans and their families.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) estimates that about one-third of all veterans are justice-involved. With more than 9,215 vets residing in Rowan, the local impact is estimated to support more than 2,300 local vets and their families.

VIDEO: Housing project for homeless veterans underway in southeast Charlotte

Housing project for homeless veterans underway in southeast Charlotte

©2024 Cox Media Group