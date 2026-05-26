Rowan County deputy rescued from burning patrol car after collision

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A deputy was seriously injured Tuesday after a patrol vehicle crashed and caught fire while responding to an emergency call, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say two deputies were heading to a call with lights and sirens activated when one of the patrol vehicles collided with another car on NC Highway 152 near Daugherty Road.

After the impact, the deputy’s vehicle veered off the roadway, went into a field, and burst into flames.

The second deputy immediately stopped and pulled the injured deputy from the burning vehicle, likely preventing more severe injuries.

Both the deputy and the occupants of the other vehicle were taken to the hospital. Their injuries are described as serious but not life‑threatening.

The N.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. Additional details may be released as the investigation continues.

The sheriff’s office said it is grateful for the quick actions of the responding deputy and the emergency crews who assisted at the scene.

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