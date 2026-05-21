Woman dies after collision with CMPD patrol car in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte‑Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a CMPD patrol vehicle that happened last month in south Charlotte.

Officers were called around 2:47 a.m. on April 21 to the intersection of Pineville‑Matthews Road and Carmel Road, where they found a marked CMPD Ford Explorer and a Honda Odyssey with heavy front‑end damage.

The CMPD officer driving the SUV and three people in the Honda were taken to the hospital with non‑life‑threatening injuries. A fourth passenger in the Honda was hospitalized with life‑threatening injuries.

According to CMPD, the officer was responding to a call for service with emergency equipment activated and was traveling south on Carmel Road when the Honda, traveling east on Pineville‑Matthews Road, entered the intersection and the vehicles collided.

On May 13, police confirmed that 52‑year‑old Vandita Mehta, one of the Honda’s occupants, died from her injuries. Her family has been notified.

Detectives with CMPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit responded to the scene and the hospital, and Crime Scene Search collected evidence. Charlotte Fire and MEDIC also assisted.

As is standard in any officer‑involved fatal crash, CMPD says a separate internal investigation is underway, and the officer has been placed on paid administrative assignment pending the outcome.

The investigation into this incident remains active. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 704‑432‑2169.

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