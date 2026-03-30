Rowan County jury convicts man in undercover child solicitation case

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A Rowan County jury has convicted 43‑year‑old Eric Lukjanczuk of felony solicitation of a child by computer.

He was one of five men arrested during a Rowan County Sheriff’s Office undercover chat operation in December 2024.

Eric Lukjanczuk

Investigators say Lukjanczuk believed he was communicating with a 14‑year‑old girl when he solicited her for sex; the “teen” was actually an undercover detective.

Lukjanczuk was sentenced to 5 to 15 months in prison and will be required to register as a sex offender for 30 years after his release.

Two other men charged in the same operation have already pleaded guilty and received suspended sentences: Edgar Jack Malcom, of Newberry, and 27-year-old Lewis Scott Babbidge of Matthews.

Both were also ordered to register as sex offenders.

The sheriff’s office says the case underscores its commitment to protecting children and holding online predators accountable.

Investigators say they will continue proactive efforts to identify and prosecute individuals who target minors.

VIDEO: 5 arrested after undercover human trafficking sting in Rowan County

5 arrested after undercover human trafficking sting in Rowan County

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