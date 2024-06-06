Rowan County man bags first $1 million top prize in scratch-off game

RALEIGH — Jonathan Ramsey, of Cleveland, took a chance on a $10 scratch-off and won the first $1 million top prize in a new scratch-off game, N.C. Education Lottery officials announced on Thursday.

Ramsey bought his lucky $1,000,000 Loteria ticket from Community Grocery on Statesville Boulevard in Cleveland.

Ramsey chose the lump sum of $600,000 and after taxes, took home $429,003.

The $1,000,000 Loteria game debuted in March with four top prizes of $1 million. Three $1 million prizes remain to be claimed.

