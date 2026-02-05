Rowan County mother to pay for son’s education after winning $200K lottery

RALEIGH — Brittany Brewer, of Rockwell, won a $200,000 top prize from a $5 lottery scratch-off ticket she purchased at her workplace.

Brewer claimed her winnings Tuesday, receiving $144,021 after required state and federal tax withholdings.

The winning MONOPOLY® ticket was sold at the Little Buck Food Mart in Kannapolis. Brewer said her primary motivation for the win is her family, specifically securing her son’s education.

Brewer said she struggled to process the news when she first realized she had won.

“I wanted to make sure the ticket was real,” she said.

Her initial disbelief eventually shifted to excitement as the reality of the $200,000 prize set in.

“I was ecstatic,” she said.

The win occurred at Brewer’s place of employment; the Little Buck Food Mart located on North Cannon Boulevard in Kannapolis.

Even after visiting the lottery headquarters to collect the check, Brewer said the experience felt dreamlike.

“It still doesn’t feel real,” she said.

Beyond her own needs, Brewer plans to use the windfall to benefit others. She said the majority of the funds will be dedicated to her son’s future education.

“I’m going to invest this for my son’s future college fund,” Brewer said.

She also plans to donate a portion of the winnings to her church.

The $5 MONOPOLY® game launched in November and featured a total of five top prizes of $200,000. Following Brewer’s win, three of those top prizes remain available for players to claim.

