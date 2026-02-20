Rowan County student killed in crash

CHINA GROVE, N.C. — A student at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College was killed in a crash near China Grove Thursday.

The college confirmed the death of one of its students, but did not release their name or age.

The school extended its sympathies to the victim’s family and friends.

“We are heartbroken by this loss,” Carol Spalding, the college’s president, said. “Our college community is built on connection and care, and we are focused on supporting our students and employees during this time.”

Channel 9 is asking for more information about what led up to the crash and the identity of the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

