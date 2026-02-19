Local

1 killed in tractor-trailer crash on I-85 in Gaston County

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
GASTONIA, N.C. — One person was killed in a Gaston County crash Thursday morning, emergency services confirmed.

It happened around 11 a.m. on Interstate 85 South near Bessemer City Road.

According to Gastonia police, the truck was parked on the side of the road and had cones set out around it. A car traveling south crashed into the back of the parked tractor-trailer and was killed.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom captured the aftermath of the incident.

Officials have closed the right lane before Exit 14 as a result. The closure is causing major delays on the highway.

