Rowan County woman accused of sexual abuse of infant

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A woman from China Grove was arrested Monday on multiple felony charges following an investigation into the sexual abuse of a child.

Veronica Rose Yerry, 33, was taken into custody on Feb. 9, 2026, after investigators identified her as a suspect in the case.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office launched the investigation after receiving a tip from the FBI. Agents discovered communications from Yerry that included videos depicting the sexual abuse of an infant.

Detectives confirmed the identities of the suspect and the victim before getting a search warrant for Yerry’s residence.

Veronica Yerry

During the search, investigators seized physical and digital evidence related to the case. Deputies also reported finding marijuana in the child’s bedroom during the search.

Detectives later located Yerry near her home and took her into custody during a traffic stop. The child victim was found inside the vehicle at the time of the arrest and was released to the Rowan County Department of Social Services.

Authorities charged Yerry with felony child abuse and first-degree forcible sex offense with a child. She also faces charges of first-degree sexual exploitation of a child, second-degree sexual exploitation of a child, crime against nature and simple possession of marijuana.

Yerry is currently being held in the Rowan County Detention Center without bond.

