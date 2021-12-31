Rowan-Salisbury School District hit by cyberattack, classes may be impacted

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Rowan-Salisbury School District announced Thursday that it was the victim of a cyberattack.

District officials said their technology team responded to the incident immediately on Wednesday to prevent further impact.

Officials said the attack caused one of their servers to shut down, which affected many internal programs. It also significantly impacted all Windows devices connected to the district’s network, according to the report.

At this time, there has been no indication that any sensitive data was accessed inappropriately, the district said. The attack did not impact the district’s financial, payroll or human resources systems.

The district said it is working with the North Carolina Joint Cyber Task Force to restore the system as soon as possible.

Initial findings indicated that the attack was not a system failure, but a compromised user account.

The district said the cyber task force would continue to be onsite to provide technical support until the district is fully functional.

Officials said they are not sure if their systems, including the internet, will be completely restored by Tuesday, Jan. 4, when students are set to return.

The district is asking all staff to plan for alternative or offline activities for students when they return.

Officials say they will continue working to have a solution in place prior to the start of the school day on Tuesday.

