NC Senate to consider bill requiring autopsies in fire deaths after Rowan County murder case

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — House Bill 614, known as the Michael Mitchke F.I.N.E. Law, has passed in the North Carolina House and is now under consideration in the Senate.

The bill aims to mandate autopsies for fire-related deaths in the state.

The legislation is driven by Michael’s wife, Rosa Mitchke, who was initially believed to have died in a fire in Rowan County in 2022.

An autopsy later revealed he had been murdered, dying from gunshot wounds.

Rosa Mitchke advocates for the bill to ensure timely autopsies in similar cases, preventing loss of crucial investigative time.

“Anybody who has human remains that are found in a fire should have an automatic autopsy, because that’s not what Michael had. The first 48 hours are crucial anytime somebody dies,” Rosa emphasized, reflecting on the time lost before her husband’s murder was discovered.

Evidence later linked the fire to the murder of David Land, who was killed a month prior.

Rowan County Chief Deputy Jason Owens noted that once connections between the two cases were identified, an autopsy was requested for Michael.

“It helps us to know whether it’s a criminal case or not, or if it’s just an accident, but it also helps the family,” said Owens, supporting the bill’s potential to aid investigations and provide closure.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office supports House Bill 614, believing it will assist detectives in determining the nature of deaths and provide families with closure.

Rosa continues to seek information regarding her husband’s murder, hoping someone will come forward.

A reward of $45,000 is offered for tips leading to a resolution, with information directed to Rowan County Crime Stoppers.

