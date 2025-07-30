Roy Cooper raises millions in first 24 hours after announcing Senate bid

RALEIGH — Former North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper raised over $3 million in the first 24 hours after announcing his bid for the U.S. Senate.

According to campaign officials, Cooper’s campaign received $2.6 million, while nearly $900,000 was directed to the Democratic Party.

North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race is expected to be one of the most expensive elections next year.

Meanwhile, former Congressman Wiley Nickel officially dropped out of the race and endorsed Cooper. Nickel represented South Raleigh and its suburbs for one term in Congress, but his district was redistricted to become more Republican.

Cooper will likely face Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley, who announced his candidacy this month as well.

(VIDEO: Roy Cooper officially enters US Senate race)

Roy Cooper officially enters US Senate race

©2025 Cox Media Group